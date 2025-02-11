Choreo LLC Lowers Stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Choreo LLC cut its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,955 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 4.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter worth approximately $360,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2,193.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter worth approximately $11,404,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heartland Financial USA

In other news, Director Jennifer K. Hopkins sold 5,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $392,591.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,420.28. The trade was a 45.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Frank sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $29,047.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,274.40. This trade represents a 28.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $64.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.98. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.03 and a 12-month high of $70.27.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 67.04%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

