Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Holdings Lowered by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,573 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 69.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,490,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,990 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 4,402,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,728,000 after purchasing an additional 337,128 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,620,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,597,000 after purchasing an additional 731,316 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 63.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,479,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,334,000 after buying an additional 967,129 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,415,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,613,000 after buying an additional 444,281 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGCP opened at $22.34 on Tuesday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1-year low of $21.82 and a 1-year high of $23.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.63.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.0801 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.