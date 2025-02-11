Choreo LLC Sells 1,345 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Choreo LLC lowered its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,948 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,812,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $298,794,000 after purchasing an additional 401,235 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 16,974 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,772,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,596,105 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $360,197,000 after purchasing an additional 97,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 134.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 646,544 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $54,665,000 after purchasing an additional 371,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $85.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.87. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $61.60 and a one year high of $92.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Transactions at Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 0.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 20,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $1,733,961.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,372 shares in the company, valued at $14,582,671.20. This represents a 10.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFGC. Barclays dropped their price target on Performance Food Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Melius Research upgraded Performance Food Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler cut Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.73.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

