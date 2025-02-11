Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,500 Shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI UAE ETF were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 256,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 30,851 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ UAE opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.51.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap UAE companies. UAE was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

