EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC cut its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Point Inc. increased its position in EnerSys by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 7,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 239,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,161,000 after purchasing an additional 49,392 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at EnerSys

In other news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,674,467.24. The trade was a 8.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EnerSys Stock Up 1.1 %

ENS stock opened at $100.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $86.41 and a 12 month high of $112.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.63.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.85. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 9.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnerSys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

