Choreo LLC Sells 843 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Choreo LLC lessened its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,140,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,910,000 after acquiring an additional 458,387 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cousins Properties by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,606,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,251,000 after purchasing an additional 48,668 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cousins Properties by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,457,000 after purchasing an additional 36,727 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cousins Properties by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,488,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,357,000 after purchasing an additional 82,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Cousins Properties by 3,768.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,337,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised Cousins Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised Cousins Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.11.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Cousins Properties stock opened at $30.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.75, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average is $29.74. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $32.55.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.62. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 426.67%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Featured Stories

