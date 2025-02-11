Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 2,154 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,295,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,400,000 after buying an additional 1,060,007 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,018,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,434,000 after acquiring an additional 548,086 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,384,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,487,000 after purchasing an additional 253,802 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 192.4% in the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 250,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,577,000 after purchasing an additional 164,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $15,880,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Richard A. Poinsatte sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.75, for a total value of $277,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,763.75. This represents a 8.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $950,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 116,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,723,707. This represents a 5.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.13.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

STLD opened at $132.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.85 and a 200 day moving average of $126.33. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.60 and a 52-week high of $155.56.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.33). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

