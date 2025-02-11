Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $417,000 Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 330.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In related news, COO Essex D. Mitchell sold 24,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $1,897,507.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,237.38. This represents a 47.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $65.24 on Tuesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.62 and a 12 month high of $84.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. On average, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hologic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.77.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

