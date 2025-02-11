Choreo LLC Buys 3,737 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Choreo LLC increased its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 2,394.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 83.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 28.6% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Alkermes by 18.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alkermes from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 9,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $290,461.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,495. The trade was a 13.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $151,813.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,492.45. This represents a 7.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,189 shares of company stock worth $5,723,518 in the last 90 days. 4.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Alkermes Trading Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ ALKS opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.60. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $32.88.
About Alkermes
Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alkermes
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Merck: 4 No-Brainer Reasons to Buy This Dip
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Ackman Announces Major Stake in Uber: Should You Follow His Lead?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Wells Fargo Upgraded These 3 Stocks—Here’s Why They Stand Out
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.