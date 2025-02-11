Choreo LLC Sells 667 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Choreo LLC cut its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 116.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 201.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 77.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $55.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.09. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.10 and a 52-week high of $57.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.36. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 42.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.89%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FR shares. KeyCorp raised First Industrial Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.38.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

