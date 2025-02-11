Choreo LLC Reduces Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Choreo LLC lessened its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 941.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 500 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $396.76 per share, for a total transaction of $198,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,765.72. The trade was a 19.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total value of $192,208.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,761.11. This trade represents a 16.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $432.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $408.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.06. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.99 and a 12 month high of $439.68.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $451.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $403.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.00.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

