Choreo LLC Sells 1,909 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Choreo LLC trimmed its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Black Hills by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 87,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Black Hills by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Black Hills by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Black Hills by 1,579.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 79,595 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills Price Performance

Black Hills stock opened at $59.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.69. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $65.59.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.17. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 12.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.676 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 66.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Black Hills from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

