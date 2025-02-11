Choreo LLC Cuts Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Choreo LLC reduced its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,004 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in HubSpot by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 45 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.62, for a total transaction of $16,815,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,323,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,973,789.90. This represents a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $5,623,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 513,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,857,459.82. This trade represents a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,112 shares of company stock worth $51,432,627 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on HubSpot from $570.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on HubSpot from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on HubSpot from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HubSpot from $560.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $732.88.

HubSpot Price Performance

NYSE HUBS opened at $802.51 on Tuesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $434.84 and a 1 year high of $811.79. The company has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2,972.16, a P/E/G ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $729.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $612.33.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

