Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,786 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 563.4% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on WRB. Truist Financial lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE WRB opened at $60.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $50.73 and a twelve month high of $65.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.52 and its 200 day moving average is $58.84.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 12.88%. Research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 7.34%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

