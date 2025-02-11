Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,250 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Wendy’s worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,440,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959,480 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $13,358,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Wendy’s by 1,653.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 376,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 355,480 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Wendy’s by 202.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 253,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 169,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 136,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

WEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Wendy’s from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Wendy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.19.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

