Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 3,618 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2,475.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.17.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $109.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.18. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $95.97 and a one year high of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

