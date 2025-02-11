Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPLT. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,374,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after acquiring an additional 61,159 shares during the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $922,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Price Performance

PPLT opened at $90.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.80. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $80.12 and a 1 year high of $100.00.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

