Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 14,364 Shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT – Free Report) by 112.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,364 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PZT. Kades & Cheifetz LLC grew its position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 52,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 600,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,018,000 after acquiring an additional 14,203 shares during the last quarter.

PZT opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.06. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $23.89.

The PowerShares New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (the Fund), formerly The PowerShares Insured New York Municipal Bond Portfolio, is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch New York Long-Term Core Plus Municipal Securities Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities that comprise the Index.

