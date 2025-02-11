11,522 Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,468,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 20.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,610,000 after purchasing an additional 884,673 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,342,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,210,000 after buying an additional 494,028 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,703,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,571,000 after buying an additional 648,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 2,501,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,753,000 after buying an additional 482,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DT shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.74.

In related news, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $2,891,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,007,038 shares in the company, valued at $58,237,007.54. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DT opened at $61.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.04. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.42 and a 52-week high of $61.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.70.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

