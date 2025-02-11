Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 1,645 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 617.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 433.5% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Match Group news, Director Stephen Bailey sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $25,319.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,900.78. This trade represents a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MTCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Match Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.68.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $38.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average of $34.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.22). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 574.22% and a net margin of 15.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 19% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.62%.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

