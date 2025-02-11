Choreo LLC Trims Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Choreo LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,647 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 126,025.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.
Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
Shares of HST opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $21.31. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.30.
Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have weighed in on HST shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.96.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
