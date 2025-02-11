Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 33,478 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 253.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,478 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 9.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Super Micro Computer Stock Performance
Super Micro Computer stock opened at $42.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.30. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $122.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.56 and its 200 day moving average is $40.74.
Super Micro Computer Company Profile
Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.
