Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 33,478 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 253.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,478 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 9.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $42.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.30. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $122.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.56 and its 200 day moving average is $40.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Northland Capmk raised Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Argus cut Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $67.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.