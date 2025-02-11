Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 292.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 271.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.74.

In other news, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $2,891,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,007,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,237,007.54. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $61.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.04. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.42 and a 52-week high of $61.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.70.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

