Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Essent Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,206,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,425,000 after acquiring an additional 59,750 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,551,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,723,000 after buying an additional 12,431 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,021,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,662,000 after purchasing an additional 99,604 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Essent Group by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 984,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,591,000 after buying an additional 233,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Essent Group by 132.4% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 424,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,294,000 after purchasing an additional 241,840 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $58.05 on Tuesday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $51.32 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.23.

ESNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Essent Group from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays downgraded Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Essent Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essent Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.71.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

