Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,551 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Masco by 9.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Masco by 410.2% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Masco from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Masco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Masco from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.04.

Masco stock opened at $77.50 on Tuesday. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $63.81 and a 52 week high of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.71.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

