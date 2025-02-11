Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 710.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 82,875 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 345.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 36,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 28,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 98.5% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 33,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 16,418 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson cut ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

ACI Worldwide Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $52.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.38. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.64 and a 1 year high of $59.71.

Insider Transactions at ACI Worldwide

In related news, CTO Abraham Kuruvilla sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $300,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 81,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,470.97. This trade represents a 6.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adalio T. Sanchez sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $68,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,620.16. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

