Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $26.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Avantor from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.15.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $19.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.28. Avantor has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.47.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,368,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,666,000 after buying an additional 8,206,695 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,692,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,710,000 after buying an additional 2,719,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,150,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,791,000 after buying an additional 739,667 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 7,612,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,397,000 after buying an additional 848,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 653.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,174,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,740,000 after buying an additional 5,354,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

