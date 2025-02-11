Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,355 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVLT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.4% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 7,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Commvault Systems by 43.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $179.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.27. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.32 and a 52 week high of $181.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVLT has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair upgraded Commvault Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut Commvault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Commvault Systems

Insider Transactions at Commvault Systems

In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $212,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,577.50. This represents a 17.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,523 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $251,127.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,335,924.23. This trade represents a 1.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,530 shares of company stock worth $2,244,755. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.