UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in UGI by 100.0% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in UGI by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 189.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of UGI during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

UGI Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of UGI stock opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $32.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 15.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.06%.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

