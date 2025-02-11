Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Badger Meter by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Badger Meter from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Badger Meter from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Badger Meter from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.75.

Badger Meter Price Performance

BMI opened at $215.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 50.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.78. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.96 and a 1 year high of $239.11.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 15.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

