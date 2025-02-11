Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,706 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,898,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $364,984,000 after purchasing an additional 39,069 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Trimble by 41.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,442,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $337,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,732 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Trimble by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,755,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $169,978,000 after buying an additional 434,065 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,056,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $127,692,000 after buying an additional 676,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 750,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,594,000 after buying an additional 136,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $266,932.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at $235,985.75. This represents a 53.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRMB. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.86.

TRMB opened at $74.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.15. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $77.78.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

