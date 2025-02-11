Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.35 Million Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,625 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AWI. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AWI stock opened at $151.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.52 and a 200-day moving average of $140.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $101.73 and a one year high of $164.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AWI shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.83.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

