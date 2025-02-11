Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Position Reduced by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,105 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLDR. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $155.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.12. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.75 and a 1-year high of $214.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLDR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $211.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

Read Our Latest Report on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.