Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Position Reduced by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,105 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLDR. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $155.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.12. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.75 and a 1-year high of $214.70.
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.
