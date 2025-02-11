Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC decreased its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,606,000 after purchasing an additional 27,607 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 459,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $150,893,000 after buying an additional 265,205 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 32,425.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 404,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,102,000 after buying an additional 403,701 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 332,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $115,469,000 after buying an additional 22,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 253,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,847,000 after buying an additional 56,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $353.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.19. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $225.33 and a 52 week high of $393.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $359.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 7.95%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 7,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.80, for a total transaction of $2,629,175.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,580,134.40. This trade represents a 19.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total transaction of $215,865.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,237.60. This represents a 10.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 116 shares of company stock valued at $35,278 and have sold 23,064 shares valued at $8,157,322. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.86.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

