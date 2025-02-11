Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.2% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.5% during the third quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.0% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 2,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.31.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of RGA stock opened at $200.73 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $165.38 and a fifty-two week high of $233.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 14.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

