Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Position Reduced by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC decreased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,595 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 241 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 382 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 470 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 473 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Trading Down 5.5 %

Illumina stock opened at $104.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.10. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $156.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Illumina from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Illumina from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.15.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

