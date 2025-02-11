Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 36,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 14,036 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 782,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,836,000 after purchasing an additional 327,916 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 346,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Finally, High Probability Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. High Probability Advisors LLC now owns 1,102,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,522,000 after purchasing an additional 530,531 shares during the period.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of SCHO opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $24.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average is $24.26.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile
The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
