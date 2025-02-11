Franklin BSP Realty Trust (FBRT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect Franklin BSP Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $50.15 million for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Franklin BSP Realty Trust Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE FBRT opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 90.45 and a current ratio of 90.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.93. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.39.
Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 173.17%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on FBRT
Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile
Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin BSP Realty Trust
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Merck: 4 No-Brainer Reasons to Buy This Dip
- What is a support level?
- Ackman Announces Major Stake in Uber: Should You Follow His Lead?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Wells Fargo Upgraded These 3 Stocks—Here’s Why They Stand Out
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.