Franklin BSP Realty Trust (FBRT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect Franklin BSP Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $50.15 million for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FBRT opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 90.45 and a current ratio of 90.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.93. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 173.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FBRT. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upgraded Franklin BSP Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

