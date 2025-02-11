Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 5,668 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,205 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 5,668 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64,304 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 61,644 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 70,229 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of HAL opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day moving average is $29.36. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $41.56.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 24.03%.

Several analysts have commented on HAL shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.42.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

