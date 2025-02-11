Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $3.86 Million Stock Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 16,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $879,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,545,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 402,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,419,000 after purchasing an additional 111,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHH. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $151.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.18. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $108.91 and a one year high of $156.25.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Further Reading

