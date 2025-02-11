Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,549 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 430.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 648.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on XRAY shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $34.91.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently -30.92%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.