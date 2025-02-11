Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 209,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,515 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Envista were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVST. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Envista during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Envista by 69.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Envista by 97.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Envista by 69.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Envista by 50.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista Price Performance

Shares of NVST stock opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $23.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Envista had a negative net margin of 44.56% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Leerink Partners raised shares of Envista from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Envista in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Envista presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Envista

Envista Profile

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.