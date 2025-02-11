Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 366 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Kemper were worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kemper by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP raised its holdings in Kemper by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 19,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Kemper by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Kemper by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMPR. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Kemper from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kemper in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kemper from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kemper from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $67.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.88. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $54.11 and a one year high of $73.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.54.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.40. Kemper had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 6.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is 25.25%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

