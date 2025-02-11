Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kempner Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after buying an additional 146,449 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 15,669 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 48,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ST stock opened at $25.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.83. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $24.91 and a 1-year high of $43.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -47.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -88.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ST shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

