Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 7,084 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 109.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,084 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 48.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 167,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 54,478 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TotalEnergies by 22.8% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 13,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 2.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,445,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,211,000 after acquiring an additional 324,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $60.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $53.29 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The company has a market cap of $142.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.47.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.8308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTE. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.10 target price (down previously from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Articles

