Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 65.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 116,501 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Haemonetics by 124.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Haemonetics by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in Haemonetics during the third quarter valued at $204,000. CWC Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Haemonetics during the third quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 9.1% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics Stock Performance

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $60.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.22. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $58.80 and a 52 week high of $97.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 23.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HAE. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Haemonetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HAE

Haemonetics Profile

(Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.