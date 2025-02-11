Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.29.

Several research firms recently commented on ICHR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Ichor in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Get Ichor alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ICHR

Ichor Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $34.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.52. Ichor has a twelve month low of $25.95 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.40 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.14). Ichor had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ichor

In other news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $96,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $315,017.28. This represents a 23.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ichor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Ichor by 214.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Ichor by 80.4% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.