Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Receives $64.78 Average Price Target from Analysts

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Winnebago Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Winnebago Industries

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. State Street Corp raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,711,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 25.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 855,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,714,000 after purchasing an additional 173,274 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,889,000 after purchasing an additional 50,634 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 494,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,611,000 after buying an additional 10,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 1,242.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 181,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,552,000 after buying an additional 168,055 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $45.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.58. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $44.11 and a fifty-two week high of $74.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.18.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.23). Winnebago Industries had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $625.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -206.06%.

About Winnebago Industries

(Get Free Report

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.