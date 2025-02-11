Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Receives $64.78 Average Price Target from Analysts

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Winnebago Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Winnebago Industries
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Winnebago Industries Price Performance
Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $45.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.58. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $44.11 and a fifty-two week high of $74.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.18.
Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.23). Winnebago Industries had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $625.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -206.06%.
About Winnebago Industries
Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Winnebago Industries
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Merck: 4 No-Brainer Reasons to Buy This Dip
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Ackman Announces Major Stake in Uber: Should You Follow His Lead?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Wells Fargo Upgraded These 3 Stocks—Here’s Why They Stand Out
Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.