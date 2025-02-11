Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.05 and traded as high as $5.39. Oil States International shares last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 316,574 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $335.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oil States International stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Free Report) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,654 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.08% of Oil States International worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

