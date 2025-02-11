Equities Analysts Set Expectations for UBER Q2 Earnings

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Uber Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the ride-sharing company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Uber Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UBER. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.70.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $78.74 on Monday. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.17. The stock has a market cap of $165.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $8,105,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 78,484 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after buying an additional 20,987 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,283 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after acquiring an additional 24,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,821,368.10. This represents a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

